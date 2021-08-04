Advocate Aurora Health requiring all team members to have COVID-19 vaccination

(WFRV) – Advocate Aurora Health, a statewide healthcare system, has announced they are requiring their team members to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

All team members are required to be fully vaccinated by October 15. The decision comes after many other care providers and organizations across the country have issued the requirement. According to a release, Aurora inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased over the past three weeks.

There will be limited exceptions for specific religious or medical reasons – however, it applies to all 75,000 team members in Wisconsin and Illinois including remote workers, those who don’t work directly with patients, staff, students, volunteers and vendors.

