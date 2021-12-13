Aurora Baycare urges COVID-19 vaccine, booster after latest hospitalization data

(WFRV) – Doctors from Aurora Baycare Medical Center are saying that vaccinations make all the difference when fighting COVID-19.

According to hospital officials, they took a sampling of about 430 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and here’s what they found. Based on current statistics, only 8% of patients in Aurora Hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois are breakthrough cases, which means they have received their two vaccines plus a booster shot. The overwhelming majority, 74% of patients, that are severely ill are those not vaccinated and 18% are partially vaccinated or need a booster shot.

Local 5 spoke to Dr. Raul Mendoza, a Pulmonologist with Aurora Baycare Medical Center about how they work to dispel some myths regarding the vaccine, “So I take the opportunity of the privacy of my office to dispel some of the myths and do one-to-one education and it will hopefully convince them that there is science behind all of this.” Dr. Mendoza goes on to say that the medical field continues to fight misinformation, “Trying to fight misinformation as much as we can with our patients but the reality is that people who have COVID and are not vaccinated have less of a better chance of faring well.”

According to data analyzed by the New York Times, COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide have increased by more than 15% over the past two weeks with significant changes in Delaware, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Illinois, Indiana and New Jersey. Here in Wisconsin, we saw a 20% increase over the past two weeks.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, visit our Coronavirus in Wisconsin web page.

