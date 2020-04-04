Aurora Health Care facilities accepting hand sewn masks to combat PPE shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aurora Health Care has announced it is accepting hand sewn masks from the community to help increase the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) in health care facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Aurora Health Care Foundation, it is accepting supply donations that include, new masks, hand sanitizer, eye protection, disinfectant wipes, and hand-sewn masks.

To learn how to make a hand sewn mask click here.

You can drop off supply donations at your local Advocate Aurora Health hospital at the shipping and receiving dock. If you have any questions or are unsure if your item qualifies please contact COVIDAAHSupplyDonations@aurora.org.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak