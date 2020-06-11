Austin Straubel International Airport is back to business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), and the airlines serving the airport, are welcoming back passengers as the public begins to fly once again.

GRB says to welcome back the community it has made several changes to enhance cleanliness and sanitation around the airport and airlines to ensure the safety of the public.

GRB officials state that some of the new updates for passenger and worker safety include enhanced and innovative cleaning approaches and training, signs to enforce public spacing, and several more changes to allow for social distancing.

The airport added that each aircraft will also be sanitized in between flights and all staff and visitors will be required to wear masks.

