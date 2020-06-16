Automated body temperature scanners being used locally

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Faith Technologies is now offering a turn-key thermal imaging solution to help companies perform temperature checks as they begin to reopen.

The customizable automated technology is a touch-less scanning solution that provides rapid, accurate results to help organizations keep business moving forward.

“With elevated temperatures being a sign of illness, temperature scanning is just one line of defense against the spread of disease,” explained Wade Leipold, vice president of solutions at Faith Technologies. “We conducted extensive research into a vast array of thermal imaging technology options to determine the best option for our customers based on usability, foot traffic, speed, accuracy, cost and integration abilities.”

Here’s how the technology allows facilities to help protect the health and safety of employees and visitors:

It provides temperature results in less than one second, is accurate to one-half degree and can scan up to 16 people at one time.

Once set up, the technology operates independently, limiting exposure to those entering the building and allowing better use of staff resources.

Instant notifications of elevated temperatures are sent to those who monitor the system’s output and/or others as designated.

This technology is ideal for environments that see a large number of people coming through its doors such as manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities and event entrances.