‘Availability is only temporary’: Children’s Wisconsin expects more hospitalizations

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Children’s Wisconsin expect that the recent decrease in the number of hospital beds that are occupied will only last temporarily.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, last week they tried to ensure as many kids as possible were able to be home with family for the holiday. Officials say that they now have more beds available in their Milwaukee hospital than they’ve had the last few months.

However, officials expect the availability of the beds to be temporary. It was also mentioned that the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 and/or influenza has increased.

For the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, 67% of rooms were occupied at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee. That percentage dropped to 55% for the week of Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

While we hope severe illness from COVID-19 remains rare in children, we continue to see an increase in the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 and/or influenza in the community. We are also seeing an increase in co-infections, meaning a child is coming to us with COVID-19 and influenza or another virus, which can cause more severe illness. Micahel Gutzeit, MD, chief medical officer, Children’s Wisconsin

Dr. Gutzeit even mentioned that the best way to stop children from being in the hospital is to wear a mask and stay home when not feeling well.

For more information visit Children’s Wisconsin’s website.