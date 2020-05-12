Babe Ruth Baseball waiting to play ball amid COVID-19

Live Now
Wisconsin National Guard, DHS give update on state’s response to coronavirus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Babe Ruth Baseball is ready to play ball, but with the COVID-19 pandemic might put the upcoming season on hold.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Troy Ness, President of the Babe Ruth Baseball organization says that the kids who participate are more than ready to play. “The kids are ready to hit the field, given that they have been stuck in their houses due to the safer-at-home order,” said Ness. Although their season hasn’t officially been canceled, it is a possibility if Governor Tony Evers does not lift the restrictions on large gatherings. “We are prepared to even start the season later than June, if we have to,” said Ness.

The organization says that they will make changes like extra cleaning and enforcing distancing guidelines going forward. Since the spread of COVID-19 is something many have not seen before, it can be a challenge on how to handle it. “Babe Ruth National has told us that we have to come up with a plan that works for us, because every state has different rules and guidelines,” said Ness.

In some states, the playing season has already been suspended. Here in Green Bay, those in charge will continue to wait to see if the order is lifted so that they can plan out their season schedules. If given the all clear, the season would start mid-June, which the players will be happy about. ” All we want to do is play ball,” said Ness. Governor Evers is expected to make a decision on whether to extend the safer-at-home order on or before May 26th. For more information on Babe Ruth Baseball, visit https://greenbaybaseball.sportssignup.com/site/

