Back in class: 85% of UW courses in-person, reaching pre-pandemic levels

(WFRV) – A welcomed sign to University of Wisconsin campuses and students across the state with the return of pre-pandemic levels of in person instruction.

UW System President Tommy Thompson made the announcement Tuesday that undergraduate classes this fall returned to pre-pandemic levels of teaching, while at the same time taking the health and safety of the community into account.

According to a release, 85% of undergraduate courses are being done in person which exceeds the goal of 75% they set in February. Of the 13 UW System schools, 3 have over 90% of their undergraduate classes, in person. Here is a full breakdown of each school and percentage of classes held in person:

UW-Eau Claire, 87%

UW-Geren Bay, 78%

UW-La Crosse, 94%

UW-Madison, 93%

UW-Milwaukee, 79%

UW Oshkosh, 82%

UW-Parkside, 79%

UW-Plattville, 93%

UW-River Falls, 83%

UW-Stevens Point, 82%

UW-Stout, 75%

UW-Superior, 65%

UW-Whitewater, 83%

Earlier, UW officials released data of campuses across the state and their student vaccination rates. UW Madison has 91% of their students fully vaccinated while UW-Parkside has 38% vaccinated.