Back to school shopping, more electronics needed

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s that time of year, when parents head to the stores for back to school shopping. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic underway, many School Districts and families are choosing the online only option, which means more computers and technology needed.

At the Target store in Ashwaubenon, there is a small selection of laptops and tablets for purchase. A store employee, told us that they have been selling out, possibly due to the new changes in teaching. With in the Wrightstown Community School District, surveys were sent to families, asking if they would like in-person instruction or online. 9% of families reportedly wanted the online version, as a safety precaution.

Carla Buboltz, District Administrator of the Wrightstown Community School District issued the following statement to Local 5. ” As our school community decided which learning option was best for their child and family, either in-person at school or ‘Learning from Home’ online, we are providing no cost access to Chromebooks for families that need the technology to be successful with the online learning option.

We have about 9% of our school families that have opted for the ‘Learning from Home’ online platform. This is fairly consistent with the parent survey results from the end of June that indicated 85% of parents strongly support or support in-person learning in the fall and 95% of parents are comfortable or somewhat comfortable with sending their child for face-to-face instruction in fall.

We continue to plan for an in-person start to the school year and are working to help our staff, students, and families understand the need to work together during these challenging times so we can have a successful start to the school year.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak