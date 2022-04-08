WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a statement regarding the spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to officials, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) received a backlog of COVID-19 lab results that took place in early 2022 from external reporting sites.

These cases were reported in the data for April 8, 2022, meaning the results do not reflect the actual number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours.

