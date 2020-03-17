Bath & Body Works to temporarily close all stores to prevent coronavirus spread

(WFRV) – Bath & Body Works will be temporarily closing all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a statement to Bath & Body Works customers, the company says they will continue to support its employees with pay while they are home. Bath & Body Works says they are also working on additional ways to support those in need in their home office communities.
“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We’re working around-the-clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs. We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them,” said Bath & Body Works in the statement.
There is no word yet on when the stores will reopen. Other stores, including Dollar General, Walmart, Festival, and Target, have also announced changes to their operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
