Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America raise over $66,000 for local food banks and pantries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America has raised over $66,000 for local food banks and pantries during their Virtual Scouting for Food drive.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
On Wednesday the organization released its results for the Virtual Scouting for Food Drive that replaced its traditional drive that was set to take place on April 18 but was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Boy Scouts of America noted that one of its troops, Troop 73, reached out to all the Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops to help with this effort.
With their help and the help of the community, the Scouts share that they are proud to engineer and execute this drive that has helped to fill the shelves of food pantries throughout the 35 counties of Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America added that they plan to host the annual Scouting for Food in-person drive on October 17.
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak