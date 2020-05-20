1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America raise over $66,000 for local food banks and pantries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other scout leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America has raised over $66,000 for local food banks and pantries during their Virtual Scouting for Food drive.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On Wednesday the organization released its results for the Virtual Scouting for Food Drive that replaced its traditional drive that was set to take place on April 18 but was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Boy Scouts of America noted that one of its troops, Troop 73, reached out to all the Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops to help with this effort.

With their help and the help of the community, the Scouts share that they are proud to engineer and execute this drive that has helped to fill the shelves of food pantries throughout the 35 counties of Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America added that they plan to host the annual Scouting for Food in-person drive on October 17.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"