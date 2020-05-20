1  of  2
Closings
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bay Park Square Mall reopens with safety protocols

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square Mall has opened, with safety protocols in place, after being closed for almost two months.

Simon Property Group, which Bay Park is a member of, has released information regarding the company’s “COVID-19 Exposure Mitigation Protocols.” Those include:

  • Pre-work screenings for employees
  • Encouraging employees to wear masks
  • Increased sanitizing and disinfecting throughout the mall
  • Reduced occupancy to 50 square feet per person
  • Dividers at entryways to separate those coming in and those going out
  • Social distancing markers in queue areas like the food court and restrooms
  • Reduced public seating and eating areas
  • “Interior touchpoints,” like child play areas, strollers, and bubblers, will be temporarily out of service
  • Signage and floor stickers will be used to encourage social distancing

Business hours have also bee reduced to allow enhanced workspace cleaning and sanitizing – Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m.

Two businesses – Apricot Lane and MojoGaming – posted on Facebook Tuesday about the reopening before Bay Park Square made the announcement.

