Bay Park Square Mall reopens with safety protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square Mall has opened, with safety protocols in place, after being closed for almost two months.

Simon Property Group, which Bay Park is a member of, has released information regarding the company’s “COVID-19 Exposure Mitigation Protocols.” Those include:

Pre-work screenings for employees

Encouraging employees to wear masks

Increased sanitizing and disinfecting throughout the mall

Reduced occupancy to 50 square feet per person

Dividers at entryways to separate those coming in and those going out

Social distancing markers in queue areas like the food court and restrooms

Reduced public seating and eating areas

“Interior touchpoints,” like child play areas, strollers, and bubblers, will be temporarily out of service

Signage and floor stickers will be used to encourage social distancing

Business hours have also bee reduced to allow enhanced workspace cleaning and sanitizing – Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m.

Two businesses – Apricot Lane and MojoGaming – posted on Facebook Tuesday about the reopening before Bay Park Square made the announcement.

