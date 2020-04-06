BayCare Clinic in Green Bay cancels 2020 bike tour event scheduled in June

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – BayCare Clinic in Green Bay announced on Monday that its 2020 BayCare Clinic Bayshore to Lakeshore bike tour scheduled to happen on June 6, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Event Director and Director of Marketing and Public Relations for BayCare Clinic, Ann Seidl says, “As a health care organization, we know the importance of following the preventive guidelines established during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Seidl continues, “It’s disappointing for us to cancel the ride, but everyone must do their part during this unprecedented world public health emergency.”

BayCare Clinic says within seven to 10 business days all the 2020 event registrants will receive full refunds, including those who ordered a commemorative jersey with their registration.

The organization reminds residents that BayCare Clinic Century ride will return on June 5, 2021, with registration opening on January 4, 2021.

For more information on the event visit, baycarecentury.bike.

