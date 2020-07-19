Bed Bath & Beyond latest to mandate masks in stores

(WFRV) – Starting July 24, Bed Bath & Beyond customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Bed Bath & Beyond is just one of a long list of retailers mandating masks – Festival Foods, Target, Best Buy, and Lowe’s are also apart of that list.
The company says other policies like enhanced cleaning, occupancy limits, and social distancing will continue to be in place.
For the latest on mask mandates at retailers and throughout Wisconsin, click here.
