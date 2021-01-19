Bellin Health administering COVID-19 vaccines for those 65+ starting January 25

(WFRV) Bellin Health has announced they are opening additional COVID-19 vaccination sites for those 65 years old and older.

Starting Monday, January 25, individuals 65 years old and older can schedule a vaccination time on their MyBellinHealth account or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at (920) 445-7313. You do not need to be a Bellin patient in order to schedule a vaccine.

They will given at the following locations:

  • Bellin Health Ashwaubenon clinic campus
  • Oconto Bellin Health Bond Community Center
  • Marinette: details will be shared once available

Appointment availability will be dependent on vaccine supply.

