Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center offer free COVID-19 testing in Sturgeon Bay

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center are teaming up to provide free, drive-up COVID-19 testing on August 27.

According to Bellin Health, the free COVID-19 testing will be located at the Door County Fairgrounds on 812 N. 14th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say the event is open to everyone, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

Residents will need to provide insurance information for testing, but health officials add appointments will not be necessary.

