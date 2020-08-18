STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center are teaming up to provide free, drive-up COVID-19 testing on August 27.
According to Bellin Health, the free COVID-19 testing will be located at the Door County Fairgrounds on 812 N. 14th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officials say the event is open to everyone, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.
Residents will need to provide insurance information for testing, but health officials add appointments will not be necessary.
Latest Stories
- Payless stores reappearing in U.S. with new look
- Oshkosh School District postpones fall sports
- Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center offer free COVID-19 testing in Sturgeon Bay
- Broken water line salvages Appleton home from basement fire
- What causes a tornado? Storm Team 5 has the answer