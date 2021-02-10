Bellin health care workers enjoy the Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Super Bowl 55 and the football season is officially over, but the excitement of the game continues for Bellin health care workers who were in Tampa to see it in person.

The Green Bay Packers sent four Bellin Health employees to the game as a way to say thanks for all that they have done while on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Michael Landrum was one of the employees selected.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will never have again,” said Landrum. There were 25,000 people in attendance on Sunday, and Landrum says there were protocols that were followed but the NFL. “They had cardboard cut-outs of artificial people in seats, and there was no one in front of us or beside us,” said Landrum.

Not everyone was wearing masks the entire time, but for the most part, many were compliant. When guests entered the stadium, they were not tested for COVID-19, but as Dr. Landrum pointed out the health care workers in attendance most likely had been vaccinated.

“I along with my colleagues received the vaccine ahead of the games as part of the first phase of the vaccination process under the Wisconsin Department of Health Services,” said Landrum. All four of the Bellin employees are following the CDC guidelines at this time as they have returned to Green Bay.