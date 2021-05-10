Bellin Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic relocates to southside, walk-ins welcome

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.(WFRV)- The Bellin Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic has relocated in Lambeau Stadium. It is now located in the Terrace Suites on Level 5 on the stadium’s south side. “After we finished our vaccine appointments in the Atrium, we made the move up here to the 5th floor,” said Sherry LaFond of Bellin Health. LaFond says since the clinic opened on March 17th, over 32,000 people have been vaccinated.

Duplex fire in Manitowoc leaves seven without a home

The number of people getting vaccinated is on the decline currently. “We definitely have ample appointments available. We are actually accepting walk-ins during hours of operation,” said LaFond. If you are headed to Lambeau Field for your first or second shot, you will get a treat from the new location, a nice view of the field.

The latest Coronavirus news

There are in-person events scheduled at Lambeau this summer, which led to the relocation. “We knew early on with our move here to do the vaccines that there would be some events planned in May throughout the summer. This new location at The Terrace Suites works beautify for us,” said LaFond. Bellin Health , Prevea Health and Oneida Nation teaming up for a new ad campaign. “It will be called Unity, Community, Immunity. We’re really excited to be working together with all of our partners in making sure the community is safe and people are getting vaccinated,” said LaFond.

The new hours of operation:

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Closed Sundays