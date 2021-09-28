Bellin Health requiring employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine by November 15

(WFRV) – Another major healthcare system in Northeast Wisconsin has announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

According to a release from Bellin Health, all employees and affiliates will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 15, 2021. There are options, like medical or religious reasons, to be exempt from getting the vaccine.

Bellin officials say they’ve had success in increasing voluntary vaccinations but say more needs to be done to get closer to 100% vaccinated. With this latest announcement, they will work to meet President Biden’s executive order that will require healthcare organizations to have all employees vaccinated.

In August, other healthcare organizations in Northeast Wisconsin announced they would be requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those include:

