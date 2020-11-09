Bellin opens new COVID-19 testing site at former Green Bay Sears Auto Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday in the former Sears Auto Center at 1555 Green Bay Plaza.

The site will test individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Patients will be able to drive through the site and it’ll protext testing center staff from the elements.

Bellin Health says the testing site will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Pre-registration is required through an individual’s Bellin Health clinic/provider, via MyBellin.org, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 920-445-7313.

The new Sears testing site replaces the current Green Bay testing site at 600 S. Webster Avenue.

Bellin offers testing in Peshtigo at 501 Pine Street, Kewaunee at 575 4th Street, Crivitz at 218 U.S Hwy 41, Algoma at 831 Parker Street, and Iron Mountain at 440 Woodward Avenue.

