Bellin sponsors free COVID-19 testing site in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health is sponsoring a no-cost coronavirus testing site in Oconto County on Wednesday, June 24, and Wednesday, July 15.

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of the Krist station across the street from Bellin Health Lakewood.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Bellin says it is open to any symptomatic or asymptomatic community member. Tests will be done via drive-through and there is no appointment or provider order required.

