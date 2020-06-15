NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Bellin sponsors free COVID-19 testing site in Lakewood

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse Carlos Davila takes a sample from a police officer at a Health Department drive-thru checkpoint where molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus are being processed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday the cancellation of all contracts awarded to people and companies whose names have been publicized as part of a local and federal investigation into the intended purchase of new coronavirus testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health is sponsoring a no-cost coronavirus testing site in Oconto County on Wednesday, June 24, and Wednesday, July 15.

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of the Krist station across the street from Bellin Health Lakewood.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Bellin says it is open to any symptomatic or asymptomatic community member. Tests will be done via drive-through and there is no appointment or provider order required.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"