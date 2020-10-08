Bellin to open dedicated respiratory clinic in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health will repurpose clinic space currently used for Urgent Care to open a dedicated respiratory clinic at its Ashwaubenon location on Monday.

According to Bellin, its Bellevue respiratory clinic will close and that space will be deep cleaned and sit empty for 12 hours before reopening as an Urgent Care location the same day.

The hours for both sites will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Bellin says the change is because of current and anticipated increasing COVID-19 volumes. According to Kathy Kerscher, Bellin Health Vice President of Primary Care, the Ashwaubenon clinic can accommodate about one-third more patients than the comparable space in Bellevue.

“With the current spike in COVID cases and the approaching flu season, we know we are going to need more room to treat patients experiencing respiratory symptoms,” Kerscher says. “Having a dedicated respiratory clinic is a great way to ensure patients with these symptoms get the care they need while protecting patients with non-respiratory symptoms from these contagious illnesses.”

Respiratory clinic patients will enter through touchless automatic doors at the clinic’s west entrance and immediately enter the respiratory clinic, which is kept separate from all other waiting and patient care areas. All patients, providers, and staff will wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks and other gear, throughout their time in the facility; and thorough cleaning protocols ae in place to further ensure safety of care.

Bellin Health also operates respiratory clinics in Marinette and Iron Mountain and offers dedicated respiratory clinic hours at its clinics in Kewaunee, Lakewood and Pulaski, and Escanaba.

