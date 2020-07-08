Beloit College announces plan to reopen for fall semester

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Beloit College has announced its plan to resume on-campus learning in the upcoming fall semester.

The Wisconsin-based liberal arts college announced on Tuesday that it will be welcoming students back to its campus on September 1.

The College announced it will be following its Beloit College Action Plan, created shortly after colleges transitioned to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beloit officials said under this plan, students will begin the fall semester with a hybrid of in-person and online courses.

“Our plan offers a flexible mix of in-person and online learning, and prioritizes the health and safety of our community,” said Beloit President Scott Bierman. “With this plan in place, we can begin to envision life on campus in the fall.”

Beloit College added that the major change for its fall semester is the launch of a new modular course schedule called Mods.

This course will entail students taking two courses in each Mod over seven and a half weeks instead of four courses throughout the entire semester.

Bierman said the plan accounts for the possibility of a second COVID-19 outbreak, with flexible class policies for students who may need to miss in-person courses due to illness or the need to quarantine.

The College added that it has also is implemented extensive safety and health protocols to help keep students, faculty, and staff safe.

To learn more about Beloit College and its plan for the upcoming semester, visit www.beloit.edu.

