Beloit College to require students, staff to get vaccine

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Beloit College announced that students and staff members will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beloit College made an announcement mentioning that students and faculty will be required to get vaccinated. However, masks and regular testing will no longer be required on campus.

Additionally, those who come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine.

The college believes it will help the students in the long run.

“Certainly college students have had a really rough time the past year and a half, and really had to change their college experience so dramatically,” says Tara Girard, Beloit College Health and Wellness Center.

Beloit joins another Wisconsin college in the requirement, as Lawrence recently announced students 16 and older will be required to be vaccinated.

More information can be found on Beloit College’s website.