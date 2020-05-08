Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah cancels 46th annual art festival

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass announced on Friday that it will be canceling its 46th Annual Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Arts Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says that the festival was originally scheduled to take place at the Riverside Park and the museum Grounds in Neenah on July 19. However, the art museum says to have been continuously monitoring the ongoing public health emergency and have decided it’s in the best interest of the public to cancel the event.

Museum officials reminisce on the annual festival that features fine arts and crafts from artists across the region, great food, children’s activities and a beer garden with a live band on the lakeside lawn of the museum.

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass says, “We will not risk the safety of visitors, artists, volunteers, and staff. Instead, we look forward to next year and will work on plans to share this type of event when the health risks and concerns has subsided.”

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise, the Green & Gold Charity Softball game, EAA AirVenture, Manitowoc’s Metro Jam 2020, and the Kewaunee County Fair.

