Best Buy customers required to wear masks

(WFRV) – Customers shopping at Best Buy are required to wear a face covering. Best Buy is among a growing list of retailers mandating masks in its stores.

According to Best Buy, customers will be supplied with a face covering if they do not have one. Small children and those unable to wear a mask for health reasons are allowed to shop without one.

Customers will also notice Best Buy employees wearing a mask and gloves. Employees will also maintain social distancing and other safety guidelines when helping customers.

Walmart, Target, Festival Foods, Meijer, and Home Depot are just a few of the additional retailers mandating masks in their stores.

Latest Stories