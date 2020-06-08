Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin work with Green Bay West Rotary Club to help local families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) have partnered up with the Green Bay West Rotary Club to help local families relieve some financial concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BBBSNEW announced on Monday that it was granted $1200 from the Rotary Club to provide food to local families in Brown, Door, and Shawano counties.

The funds are said to have been donated with instructions to purchase gift cards from local area restaurants including, Blackstone Restaurant, Hometown Café, Happy Joe’s Pizza, and Polish Chic-n & Bistro’s.

Terri Hanold, owner of Happy Joe’s said, “Happy Joe’s is very appreciative BBBSNEW chose us to purchase the gift certificates for this program so we added a $5 certificate for each family. We hope the families enjoyed a night off from cooking and it brought some happiness during the pandemic.”

BBBSNEW staff shared they sent the gift cards to families on May 19.

Green Bay West Rotary Club President Robert Faulds shared, “The Green Bay West Rotary Club is proud to support local businesses and local nonprofits. By contributing funds to Big Brothers Big Sisters, families get the help they need and local businesses get support to keep operations intact through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

