Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Big Ten Conference has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 12.



According to a tweet by Big Ten Conference, “The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.”

According to the NCAA official website, the following tournaments have been canceled.

In a statement on the Big Ten Conference official website, they are going to, “Use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The Big Ten Conference says they will, “Continue to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”