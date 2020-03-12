Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Big Ten Conference has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 12.
 
According to a tweet by Big Ten Conference, “The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.”

According to the NCAA official website, the following tournaments have been canceled.

Confirmed cancelled basketball tournaments:

In a statement on the Big Ten Conference official website, they are going to, “Use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
 
The Big Ten Conference says they will, “Continue to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

