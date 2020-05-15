Bishop David Ricken announces Holy Communion services starting Pentecost weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Parishes throughout the diocese of Green Bay will begin offering Holy Communion services with the distribution of the Eucharist starting on May 30.

On May 15, Bishop David Ricken announced that beginning Pentecost weekend parishes will begin a short term plan to provide simple Holy Communion services to parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Ricken comments on the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Sunday Mass.

Bishop Ricken says, “I understand the desire of the faithful to receive Christ in the Eucharist and there is precedent for doing so in extraordinary, emergency situations like we are facing right now, even outside the Mass. And this is the route we are taking at this time.”

The Dioceses says parishioners are encouraged to participate spiritually at Mass by the means of television, online streaming, or radio before coming to a parish communion service.

Dioceses officials say communion services will include brief readings from the Word of God, praying the Lord’s Prayer together, and receiving the Eucharist.

The Diocese of Green Bay would like to enforce that this service is not meant for parishioners to physically come to Mass at this time, but rather continue virtually attending Mass with a short term solution the Catholic Church is providing for a simple Communion Service.

Bishop Ricken says, “Because of our concern for those living in the northern counties of the diocese, who are not projected to see spikes in the virus until perhaps mid-July, we will remain vigilant in our observance of the Bounce Back Plan and our monitoring and measuring of data.”

He continues, “The principles we will adhere to include following the data and not getting ahead of the process. We will stay the course, following the gating criteria as the health experts have shown at the Federal, State, even County level.”

The Dioceses adds, “It is also important to remember, no Catholic is required to attend Mass and receive Holy Communion during the pandemic. The permission to do so in the plan is for those who desire to receive Holy Communion and can safely do so.”

For more information on the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Mass on Sunday’s during the pandemic visit, www.gbdioc.org/covid19.

