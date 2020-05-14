1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Blue Angels pilot captures awesome cockpit video during Chicago flyover

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — What does Chicago look like from the cockpit of a Blue Angels jet? A pilot is sharing video from his view of Tuesday’s flyover for Chicago coronavirus frontline workers.

Taken by slot pilot U.S Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Cox, the video shows his jet in formation with others as they soared over the city. The video was prepared by Mass Communication Spc. 2nd Class Cody Hendrix.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Wednesday’s display was part of the Blue Angels initiative “America Strong,” where the group flies over cities across the country to honor first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis and Detroit also received flyovers Wednesday.

A photographer also captured photos of the Blue Angels from the sky during Chicago’s flyover. The photos were shared on the official Blue Angels Facebook page.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“We had an incredible day of flying to salute our #HealthcareHeroes, essential workers, and all affected by COVID-19!” the post said.

Wisconsin saw a fly over of four F-16 from the 115th Fighter Wing earlier this week as the National Guard participated in honoring state healthcare workers.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"