Board approves mask mandate for WI school district after middle schooler’s death

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — The Fort Atkinson School Board has implemented a mask mandate for all students following the death of a middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19.

Parents on both sides of the issue addressed school officials Thursday night. Some parents cried as they demanded a mask mandate, saying their children now fear dying from the virus after losing a classmate.

The mask mandate will be in effect until the board’s next meeting on Oct. 26.

Mandating masks is a controversial issue that has been politicized in school districts across the country.

Until now, wearing a mask was optional in the Fort Atkinson district.

Fort Atkinson is about two hours and fifteen minutes south of Green Bay.