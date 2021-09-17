Board approves mask mandate for WI school district after middle schooler’s death

Students sit in an Algebra class at Barbara Coleman Senior High School on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami Lakes, Fla. Miami-Dade County public schools require students to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — The Fort Atkinson School Board has implemented a mask mandate for all students following the death of a middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19.

Parents on both sides of the issue addressed school officials Thursday night. Some parents cried as they demanded a mask mandate, saying their children now fear dying from the virus after losing a classmate.

The mask mandate will be in effect until the board’s next meeting on Oct. 26.

Mandating masks is a controversial issue that has been politicized in school districts across the country.

Until now, wearing a mask was optional in the Fort Atkinson district.

Fort Atkinson is about two hours and fifteen minutes south of Green Bay.

