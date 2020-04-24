Bobblehead of Wisconsin governor unveiled, part of series of governor bobbleheads

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The first-ever bobblehead of Wisconsin’s 46th governor, Tony Evers, has been unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The bobblehead is part of a series of governor bobbleheads that include Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, and Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.

According to a release from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, “Evers has made difficult decisions and taken bold actions through “Safer at Home” orders in an effort to keep citizens of Wisconsin safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions have drawn praise from many and criticism from others who argue that the measures are having an adverse impact on the state’s economy.”

Governor bobbleheads | Photo courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

For every Gov. Evers bobblehead sold, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 to the Protect The Hereos fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $160,000 for through the sale of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx bobbleheads.

Gov. Evers bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store and will ship in July.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Evers and other Governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be unveiling the bobblehead today.”

Other notable bobbleheads from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum include emojis; the Wisconsin triple MVP bobblehead with Aaron Rodgers, Christian Yelich, and Giannis Antetokounmpo; JJ Watt in his UW-Madison uniform riding a badger; and a Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs rivalry bobblehead.

