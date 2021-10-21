Booster shots approved for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States are now a reality for many Americans who qualify after the Food and Drug Administration approved Johnson and Johnson and Moderna, in addition to Pfizer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director for the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden said, “Even though people right now who have been vaccinated in the last several months can feel comfortable if you really want to have the optimal protection, then the people who are qualified and eligible to get the booster should do it.”

Dr. Fauci said that over a period of time the protection from infection wanes but the vaccine still protects from severe disease pretty well.

Also in the announcement is the news that people can mix and match their booster doses now that supply of the shots is not so limited.

“The mix and match really gives a good deal of flexibility to people in whatever it is they want to choose,” said Dr. Fauci.

Local and national providers tell us they are still working on getting everyone that qualifies a booster shot as the FDA approves them.

Jill Spejcher, the Team Leader of Clinical Operations at Bellin Health said, “You can receive an additional dose and that’s reserved for those that are immunocompromised and then there’s also booster shots and then that is that shot that is recommended to be given six months after your second dose.”

Bellin said those that qualify for the third dose can get it 28 days after their second dose.

Local 5 spoke to a CVS pharmacy communications representative who said they are working on their plan to distribute boosters and will announce it in the near future.

Walgreens released a statement regarding booster shots saying, “Following final ACIP guidance and CDC approvals, we look forward to offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to recommended populations across our 9,000 locations as early as tomorrow [Friday, October 22nd], with online scheduling available as early as Saturday [October 23rd].”

They said they are working to ensure they have enough of each vaccine, “We are working with the CDC to ensure we have ample supply across our network to support booster, primary series, and additional doses.”