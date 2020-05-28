Closings
Boston Marathon canceled, first time in 124-year history

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020 for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Organizers have decided to have a “virtual event” instead, where participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.

The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the title of Boston Marathon champion is contested by a few dozen elite athletes, the field includes more than 30,000 recreational and charity runners, with as many as 1 million people lined up along the course.

That presented organizers with a social distancing problem they don’t expect to solve by the fall.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

