Boys & Girls Club Green Bay assisting families with virtual learning

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Some schools within the Green Bay Area District have gone virtual due to staffing issues connected to COVID-19. The Boys & Girls Club Green Bay is stepping up to help member families who might need options. “The Boys & Girls Club has been assessing opportunities where we can step in and fill a need if there are families and students that need that daytime support with virtual learning,” said Johanna Wicklund, Chief Operations Officer.

There have been families inquiring about services around the beginning of the year, when the District made decisions based on staffing. “Currently we are focusing on supporting students who are existing Boys & Girls Club members,” said Wicklund.

Club members are used to the “power hour” which is an hour designated at start of the afternoon program for students to complete their homework. The virtual learning assistance is independent of that. Staff are assisting, not teaching. “When staff comes in, they help them log on to the computers and log onto their zoom calls,” said Venus Robertson, Unit Manager.

On Monday, the District sent out a note saying due to critical staff shortages, Minoka High School Program, Washington Middle School and Franklin Middle School will be learning virtually through Thursday January 13th. Minoka-Hill students should attend in-person unless otherwise notified.

The Boys & Girls Club Green Bay has around 100 student members spread between the east and westside locations. They are looking to increase their staffing, which includes volunteers. For more information on opportunities, including memberships visit https://www.bgcgb.org/