Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay reopen to offer summer program for youths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay will be reopening its services to offer a summer program for the youth community.

The organization announced on Monday that it will be reopening at a limited capacity to offer summer programming and healthy meals to community youths in need.

Club Member learns the importance of handwashing to eliminate the

spreading of germs and bacteria.

The Club explained that it is following health and safety guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities to keep children safe while also providing an enriching learning environment.

The maximum staff‐to‐club member ratio will be 1:9 and club members will remain together in the same group throughout the day in an assigned classroom.

Staff said each group will then take turns using outdoor spaces, the game room, and gym space on a rotating basis with proper sanitization to prevent the mixing of groups.

The Club shared that it will be focusing on families of current members and prioritizing the needs of

households whose adult caregivers are returning or continuing to work or have limited childcare options.

Tents are set up outside the West-side Nagel Clubhouse location to

provide socially distanced screening and limited contact with parents/guardians during

drop-off and pick-up times.

The Club added that the following safety precautions have also been implemented:

Limited access to the summer program

Staggered arrival times for families with drop off and pick up outside of the program

Health screening upon entry for children and staff

Social distancing within activities and groups

Increased sanitation and hygiene practices

The organization said, “During this time of uncertainty, giving these families access to our summer youth programming eases the burden they face day in and out.”

