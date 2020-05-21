Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley find new ways to serve youth

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation announced that it is directing $110,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley and four other Boys & Girls Clubs in Milwaukee, Kenosha, Green Bay and Oshkosh in their efforts to provide youth and families with virtual programming, supplementary meals and additional support during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Boys & Girls Clubs across the state have been forced to quickly transition their vital services to Wisconsin’s youth, but their goal remains the same: providing youth with a safe haven in which their minds and bodies can flourish.

Funding from this grant will enable them to continue providing services to an average of 750 children and youth each day via school-age daycare for essential workers, meal assistance (more than 15,000 meals distributed to date), and online educational programming.

In addition, they are providing outreach to over 300 middle and high school students, supporting their participation in distance learning and providing resources to help navigate the mental and emotional challenges associated with the pandemic.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s CEO, Greg Lemke-Rochon stated “Our extraordinary team members at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley were able to pivot quickly to begin providing care for the children of essential workers as well as emergency meal service within days of area schools closing. We were only able to do that because of the generous support of Anthem and other generous and caring partners. As the number of young people who need us most continues to grow as a direct result of the current health emergency, we are even more grateful for Anthem’s continued partnership. Together, we will do whatever it takes to make sure kids in our community are safe and supported.”

For more information: https://www.bgclubfoxvalley.org/