Closings
BP offers 50 cent a gallon gas discount to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Among all the negative information with the COVID-19 pandemic, there has also been some good news.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

BP and Amoco announced that their gas stations will be offering 50 cents off per gallon to local first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers.

“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go,” the company said on its website.

The promotion allows certain essential workers to take the discount on their next fill up.

With gas prices across North Carolina averaging around $1.78 per gallon, the savings could easily mean gas for just over $1 a gallon.

Those who want to sign up need to verify their status through ID.me, which is a website that “simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online.”

Click here to visit the BP website that explains the offer.

BP and Amoco aren’t the only businesses offering special services to health care workers and first responders, Starbucks and Dollar General announced in March that their stores will also be providing deals and sales on their products to help these workers during this unprecedented time.

