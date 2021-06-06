Brown County’s Breakfast on the Farm returns, bigger and better than ever

GREENLEAF, Wis.(WFRV)- After having to cancel its services last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Breakfast on the Farm has finally returned- with some added changes.

Collin’s Dairy in Greenleaf expected about 4,500 people at Sunday’s event, however by the end of the day, there very well could have been far more than that. “We have volunteers and employees that helped us get ready and it’s really exciting,” said Kevin Collins, owner of Collins Dairy.

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, Collin’s Dairy has implemented a few changes to its farm, including having families drive through the barn areas rather than walking and installing hand sanitization stations throughout the property.

“There’s still about a mile of traffic out there, and it seems to flow well and is going good,” said Kevin. Planning for Breakfast on the farm started in March. “Because we didn’t know what the COVID-19 restrictions would be, we went with the drive-through option,” said Kevin

Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke to the Olejniczak Family, who were happy to be at the event, “I liked petting the animals,” said 6-year-old Alena. Alena, along with her siblings, mom, and dad was able to go through the petting zoo. “My favorite animal is a pig,” Alena shared.

For Trevor Olejniczak, the last year has taught him some valuable lessons. “We learned that life is precious and people are going to have different viewpoints. At the end of the day, we all still need to work together,” said Trevor.

Dairy Farms are important to Wisconsin’s infrastructure, which is why organizers are thrilled to bring Breakfast on the Farm back. “Dairy is very important to our state and to our county. It’s also important to agriculture as a whole and that’s what this event does for us,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, Brown County Dairy Promotions Coordinator.