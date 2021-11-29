BREAKING: CDC is pushing for COVID-19 booster shot to include all adults, following new strand

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. Merriam-Webster has declared vaccine its 2021 word of the year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(WFRV)- With the discovery and spread of a new coronavirus strand, Health Organizations are continuing to push for all adults to be recommended to receive the vaccine booster shot.

CDC explains the urgency and is continuing to push for all adults to be recommended to receive the vaccine booster following the detection of the “omicron” variant.

Statements from the CDC were released on Monday, November 29, detailing the need for everyone who is 18-years-old and older should be recommended the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

This would mean getting your booster shot either 6 months following your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Or two months after the initial J&J vaccine.

This push comes after the clear presence of a new virus strand; the omicron variant.

On Monday, November 29, the Associated Press tweeted out new details from the health organization. According to AP, the CDC is continuing to push for the “booster shot recommendation to include all adults as new omicron variant spreads.” Currently, the U.S. opened the booster to all adults but recommended them only for those who are older than 50-years-old or those who are in long-term care.

BREAKING: CDC strengthens COVID-19 booster shot recommendation to include all adults as new omicron variant spreads. Earlier this month, the U.S. opened boosters to all adults but recommended them only for those 50 and older or people in long-term care. https://t.co/ICC96j7xMq — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2021

CDC strengthens COVID-19 booster shot recommendation to include all adults as new omicron variant spreads. Earlier this month, the U.S. opened boosters to all adults but recommended them only for those 50 and older or people in long-term care.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.