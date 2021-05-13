Brewers ace Burnes had COVID-19, opted against vaccine

Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes reacts after getting Miami Marlins’ Sandy Leon to strike out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes says he tested positive for the coronavirus last month but remained asymptomatic throughout his stint on the injured list.

Burnes is expected to start Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first appearance since April 26. He is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA, 49 strikeouts and no walks in 29 1/3 innings.

Although the Brewers are among the major league teams that had some protocols relaxed after reaching an 85% vaccination rate, Burnes said he opted against getting vaccinated for personal reasons.

Burnes said he had “no clue” how he might have gotten the virus and initially believed it was a false positive.

Burnes is currently tied for 17th in Major League Baseball with 49 strikeouts, even though he has only pitched in five games. His ERA would rank him 4th in the league but currently does not have enough innings to qualify.

Brewers teammate Brandon Woodruff currently sits at 4th in the MLB with a 1.64 ERA, after his dominant performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.