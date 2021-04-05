Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, release vaccine PSA

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Logan Morrison (21) hits against Cincinnati Reds’ Sal Romano during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold.

Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Brewers also put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination.

The release of the video coincided with the first day that Wisconsin made vaccination available to everyone 16 and older.

