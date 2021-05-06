FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Brewing up excitement: Fox Cities clinic offers free beer for vaccine

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) has partnered with local breweries to encourage vaccinations by offering a free beer.

According to officials, the FCCVC will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on May 11 and May 12. Those who get the one-shot vaccine will get a coupon for a free beer at the following Appleton Breweries:

  • Appleton Beer Factory
  • McFleshman’s
  • Stone Arch Brewpub

The coupon can be redeemed in June to assure full immunity prior to going to an indoor setting, according to officials. Those who are under the legal drinking age can use the coupon for a free root beer or a soda.

The campaign is called “shot and beer” and is one last effort to encourage vaccinations before the clinic closes at its current location on May 27.

Appointments can be scheduled online.

