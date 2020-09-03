GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV)-That usual meet up between friends and over coffee in the Broadway District just isn’t the same since Covid hit and natives can feel it.

“It’s definitely a big part of growing up in Green Bay” explained Brigette Barry who was meeting friends for coffe. “But it’s not as fun as it used to be.”

Barry’s hangout is Kavarna Coffehouse which is only doing delivery and curbside pick up. No indoor service at all.

“We made the ethical decision not to open for dine in,” explains Michael Hastreiter. “I’m sure if we were, we’d be doing better than we are now. But the social cost of being open; we don’t think it’s the right thing to do.”

Hastreiter also has concerns about how their curbside business will be impacted once winter hits and the snow begins to fall.

“We’re hoping to working with city for better management of our snow banks which has been an issue in past years.”

Alderman Brian Johnson is already planning on bringing up the issue of snow removal at the Improvement and Services Committee meeting on September 9th.

“In a lot of other communities, they’re a lot more proactive with snow removal in their downtown areas,” Johnson tells Local 5 News. “I don’t think there’s any reason why we can’t take a harder look at how we manage that system here. “

Johnson is also Executive Director for “On Broadway” which is the main marketing arm for the business and entertainment district. He estimates the cancellation of group events and festivals during the summer has cut down foot traffic along Broadway by as many as 400 thousand people.

Still, longtime fixtures like the eclectic “A Bag Lady” clothing and jewelry are determined to make a go of it and stay open.

Manager Jill Zelzer has taken to social media and hosts facebook live shopping parties. She’s also expanded her operation hours so customers can come pick up their items without bumping into each other.

“I number the outfits and customers then message me to hold that,” explains Zelzer. “I also recently opened on Sunday so some customers from Rippon could come here and shop. Business is great!”

But Zelzer does notice some of the for rent signs that have gone up and knows not every business can enjoy a loyal customer base.

And those who love to people watch as much as shop along Broadway worry what would Green Bay be like if there was no Broadway district.

“It’s not normal to me when I see the businesses are empty,” said Mike Wells whose group of friends were the only ones on the block. “Businesses barely making it. It’s crazy.”