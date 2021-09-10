Brown Co. Fall Health Day to offer free vaccinations, vision & hearing testing

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the colder weather fast approaching and COVID-19 activity on the rise, the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) wants to make sure its residents are doing all that they can to stay healthy.

On Saturday, the BCPH, in partnership with N.E.W. Community Clinic, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, and HEAR Wisconsin, will be hosting a Fall Health Day. The event will be held at the Resch Expo, located at 840 Armed Forces Drive, in Ashwaubenon, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say Fall health Day will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone ages 12 and older. The event will also have free vision and hearing screenings for all ages.

Officials note they will also provide Vaccines For Children (VFC) Immunization Clinic where routine vaccinations, non-COVID-19 related, will be provided free of charge to eligible children.

These routine vaccinations include:

Tetanus

MMR

Chickenpox

HPV

Meningitis

Pneumococcal

HIB

Hepatitis A and B

Rotavirus

“BCPH is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy as we start a new school year. We encourage everyone in Brown County to come see us on Saturday to get caught up on routine vaccinations/screenings or get their COVID-19 shot,” wrote Brown County Public Health.