Brown Co. first responders to get at home COVID test kits

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County (ADRC) will be receiving free at-home COVID-19 test kits as part of a county-wide strategy to help keep those who protect the public as well as vulnerable populations safe.

According to the Brown County Public Health (BCPH), they are piloting a distribution strategy for free at-home COVID-19 testing supplies for first responders and ADRC individuals to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“These at-home test kits will help protect our men and women on duty along with the public we serve,” says Ryan Gibbons, Assistant Chief for the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

BCPH officials believe that these tests will help first responders know their COVID-19 status immediately giving departments time to appropriately staff while also reducing the risk of virus transmission to the general public.

“Testing remains a key piece in our fight against COVID-19 and the better we can protect our first responders, the safer and healthier our Brown County community will be,” said Anna Nick, Brown County Public Health Officer.

In addition to first responders, BCPH is also distributing at-home testing supplies to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County (ADRC). Officials report this will help to provide a safe and effective way for vulnerable populations to test for COVID-19 in the comfort of their own homes.

“We are excited to partner with Public Health to do targeted outreach to vulnerable adults, older adults, and persons with disabilities who may not have the ability to access in-home tests easily,” says Devon Christianson, ADRC Director.

If you are in-need of a COVID-19 test, the following options are recommended by BCPH: