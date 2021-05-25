Brown Co. Health, ADRC to provide in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for those who can’t leave their homes

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – In an effort to make sure everyone eligible gets the COVID-19 vaccine, multiple Brown County organizations are teaming up to provide in-home vaccinations.

Brown County Public Health and the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADCR) of Brown County have partnered with Bellin Health and De Pere Public Health to offer in-home vaccinations for people in the community who are unable to leave their homes.

Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer says it’s important to promote health equity in Brown County, “This pandemic has shown that having a healthy community involves all of us, regardless of personal situations. The more people who are vaccinated, the more protected we are from this virus.”

The ADRC will contact and screen individuals using the CDC’s Pre-Vaccination Checklist to determine if the in-home vaccine option would be a good fit, then they will put that individual in contact with the resources available to get access to the vaccine.

You can learn more about the program or if you know someone who might be a good candidate to receive the in-home vaccination, contact the ADRC of Brown County at 920-448-4300 or through their website.