BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday, the CDC announced new COVID-19 guidelines for communities across the United States, and Brown County Public Health says they align with the updated guidance.

In the updates, the CDC gives guidance and recommendations for masking and is based on community spread of COVID-19.

Community Level Low: Stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms

Stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms Community Level Medium: Talk to your doctor if you’re at high risk for severe illness about wearing a mask and taking other precautions. Also stay up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine

Talk to your doctor if you’re at high risk for severe illness about wearing a mask and taking other precautions. Also stay up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine Community Level High: Wear masks indoors, stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine, get tested if you have symptoms and take necessary precautions.

According to Brown County Public Health, based on the criteria, the county is in the medium level of community spread. “This is a time to celebrate. We are so thankful to everyone who has already been vaccinated and encourage those who haven’t to do so now. Getting vaccinated remains one of the best ways to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Public Health Officer Anna Nick.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations. The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. And the agency says people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive shouldn’t stop wearing masks.