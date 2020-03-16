Brown County area officials to address Coronavirus response Monday afternoon

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — The latest information about Brown County’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic will be discussed by area officials Monday afternoon at Bellin Health Partners in Allouez.

The press conference will begin at 1 p.m.

Expected speakers include Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Aurora BayCare President Daniel Meyer, Bellin Health President/CEO Chris Woleske, HSHS CEO Brian Charlier, and Prevea Health President/CEO Ashok Rai.

Green Bay Area Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld will also be on-hand to discuss how the district will handle the statewide closure of K-12 schools ordered by Governor Tony Evers.

Local 5 will have a crew at the press conference and will update this story as more details become available.